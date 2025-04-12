AEW's Konosuke Takeshita pens emotional tribute to top star nearing retirement: "I've truly come to respect you"

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He is a former AEW International Champion and the current NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion.

Earlier this year New Japan Pro Wrestling owner Takaaki Kidani revealed that Takeshita has signed a one-year deal with the company. This means he could regularly perform for the Japanese promotion, including in their major pay-per-views. At the recent NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 show, the Alpha locked horns with Japanese veteran Hiroshi Tanahashi. This was the Ace of New Japan's final match in the USA, which he lost after a valiant effort. Nevertheless, after this bout ended, the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion paid a touching tribute to the legend.

"Tanahashi, today is the first time I've truly come to respect you from the bottom of my heart. There's just one thing left to do... I forgot to extinguish that tiniest bit of light in you. So please continue to shine until the very end of your retirement. That is my final wish." said the Alpha.

Hiroshi Tanahashi will completely retire from professional wrestling after taking part in his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026.

NJPW owner Takaaki Kidani on Konosuke Takeshita's deal with the company

NJPW owner Takaaki Kidani was interviewed by Tokyo Sports earlier this year. In this conversation, he spoke about the Alpha's deal with his company. He said that he was unsure of the details of this contract but he is okay with the NEVER Openweight Champion performing sporadically for them.

"I think the contract is for one year, but AEW doesn't have many fights. If he wants to fight in the New Japan main event, that could happen in practice. I think it's fine for him to come and go. There are a lot of wrestlers like that,” said Kidani. [H/T Fightful]

Takeshita is currently a member of the dreaded Don Callis Family, along with Don Callis (manager), Trent Beretta, Kyle Fletcher, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Mark Davis. Furthermore,

