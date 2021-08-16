Watch: AEW's latest signing cuts emotional promo thanking Sammy Guevara for contract

AEW's newest signing, Fuego Del Sol, has expressed his gratitude towards his best friend Sammy Guevara for getting an official contract from Tony Khan.

During the recently concluded Wrestlefest 25 show on Saturday night, Fuego Del Sol and Sammy Guevara faced each other in a singles bout. The initial moments of the match saw the Mexican Luchador deliver a heartfelt speech in regards to his monumental moment at AEW Rampage.

Fuego Del Sol stated that there couldn't have been a better person than Sammy Guevara to hand over that contract to him:

"Thank you guys so much, but you [Sammy Guevara] did all the talking and I kind of have something that I want to say to you. You [Sammy Guevara] left me a little speechless, I mean as the whole world saw. But you said something pretty special that even in defeat, there's a victory. You know you and all the people know how much work I put it in. You know how much time and effort, the weeks that I was bitter, frustrated or mad. You were my confidant, you were the one that would talk to me and tell me to keep working. You were my best friend and you were my brother. And I felt like there was no better person to hand me that contract than you Sam. Thank you so much," Fuego Del Sol said.

@FuegoDelSol finally gets to respond (and then some 👀) to @sammyguevara from this past Friday’s debut episode of #AEWRampage, in which Sammy handed his best friend Fuego an #AEW contract.



Again, just best friend things. #WrestleFest25 pic.twitter.com/yWBGrHCsZR — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) August 15, 2021

As Del Sol finished his speech, Sammy Guevara hugged him in the middle of the ring. The Mexican Luchador then tried to trick the Spanish God and rolled him up three times, failing to pin his best friend.

As it turns out, AEW star Sammy Guevara picked up a victory in what was nothing short of a friendly bout.

With next week's AEW Dynamite set to take place in Houston, fans will be excited to see what the company has in store for its rising stars.

TNT Champion Miro could be furious after witnessing Del Sol getting an official AEW contract. Management could continue their feud moving forward, given the eyeballs it gained in their first meeting.

Sammy Guevara will lock horns with his arch-rival Shawn Spears on AEW Dynamite next week

After weeks of backstage brawls and trash-talking, Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears will finally get the opportunity to settle their beef next week on AEW Dynamite.

Both men are at their absolute best when it comes to in-ring technicalities, and it remains to be seen who will have the last laugh to conclude their long-running feud.

Edited by Vedant Jain