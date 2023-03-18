AEW's latest signing to face Jon Moxley in a first-time-ever match on Dynamite next week

Jon Moxley has an intense grudge match lined up for the next edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Purveyor of Violence has seemingly turned heel over the last few weeks, judging by the viciousness during his matches with the Dark Order members. His refusal to let go of Evil Uno despite the latter tapping out during their match led to the feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Dark Order.

The two factions had a six-man tag match on the latest episode of Dynamite, which the BCC won. However, the bout further established them as heels, as evidenced by their use of unfair means.

Stu Grayson apparently has had enough of Jon Moxley's violence. The Dark Order member confirmed in a promo that he was returning to AEW and will face Moxley on the next Dynamite episode.

WCW veteran Konnan previously criticized Jon Moxley

While Jon Moxley is considered to be one of the biggest stars in AEW, his in-ring tactics recently came under fire from the wrestling veteran Konnan.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about how often The Purveyor of Violence blades himself. He further explained why the technique did not have the desired effect on American audiences.

"I think the biggest problem about blading nowadays is that in Mexico, which is a whole different culture, very different than the United States in many ways just like Japan is, just like... Everybody to doesn't think like Americans. When you bleed in Mexico, people still get hot like 20 years ago. But, here is the problem in the United States, especially in AEW. It just comes off as gratuitous. When Moxley is wrestling... Every week he wrestles somebody different, usually with very little to no build-up... Why are you bleeding?" (3:33-4:01)

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Grayson will be able to defeat the former AEW World Champion in their upcoming match.

