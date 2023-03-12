"Why are you bleeding?"- WCW veteran blasts Jon Moxley's "gratuitous" wrestling in AEW

Pro wrestling veteran Konnan has some thoughts about top industry superstar Jon Moxley and how he bleeds on a weekly basis in AEW.

Konnan is no stranger to blood. The Lucha-Libre legend made his name in AAA by competing in brutal feuds and carried that viciousness with him when he began competing in ECW and WCW. Suffice to say, he knows how important it is to get "some color" when standing across the ring from a rival.

That's what Konnan discussed on the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast. The former multi-time champion explained that he bled a lot during his feuds in Mexico because it added to the story. It drove the fanbase crazy, a trait that he feels continues to hold up to this day:

"I bladed a lot in Mexico. All my feuds were blood feuds. In a two-month period I would probably bleed twice a week. To me I had a formula and it always included blood," said Konnan. (3:00-3:15)

However, Konnan is not keen on watching Jon Moxley bleed in AEW on a weekly basis. The luchador explains that the Purveyor of Violence blades so gratuitously that it takes away from the blood meaning anything:

"I think the biggest problem about blading nowadays is that in Mexico, which is a whole different culture, very different than the United States in many ways just like Japan is, just like...everybody to doesn't think like Americans. When you bleed in Mexico people still get hot like 20 years ago. But, here is the problem in the United States especially in AEW. It just comes off as gratuitous. When Moxley is wrestling...every week he wrestles somebody different, usually with very little to no build-up...why are you bleeding?" (3:33-4:01)

Jon Moxley had a brutal Texas Deathmatch with Adam Page at AEW Revolution

Konnan might not be a fan of Jon Moxley bleeding, but that isn't stopping the former three-time world champion from doing it.

Moxley recently battled Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch at Revolution, a fight that saw both men battered and bruised by the bout's conclusion. The Hangman would surprisingly defeat Moxley by wrapping a chain around his neck and making him tap out.

This finish was so GODLY, and extremely poetic.Hangman/Moxley ruled so much. One of the best deathmatches done on American soil.https://t.co/iSI0Wp7xfy

While Moxley has received some criticism for his AEW run, some experts call him the wrestler of the year. Former WWE writer Vince Russo named Moxley as the best wrestler of 2022 and credited him for carrying the promotion after a ton of bad publicity due to the CM Punk fiasco.

