"He is busting his backside for that company" - Vince Russo picks former WWE Champion as the Male Wrestler of the Year 2022 (Exclusive) 

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently made a surprising pick for 'Male Wrestler of the Year' in the latest edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. That name is none other than former WWE and AEW world champion Jon Moxley.

The Purveyor of Violence has undoubtedly been the 'face' of the promotion, leading them during the troubled times following the 'Brawl Out' debacle. He also had great matches against CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson, among others.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran acknowledged Moxley's run in 2022 and said he should be the male wrestler of the year.

Russo added that the AEW star has been "busting his backside" for the promotion, and they "really" need him.

"I'm going to say, Jon Moxley. Because even though I have not watched AEW in, oh my God bro, over two years. But I keep my finger on the pulse. He is busting his backside for that company. Without a shadow of a doubt. Moxley is the workhorse. Moxley is the guy they can depend on. I'm gonna say Jon Moxley bro, and I think that's gonna be a surprise for a lot of people because it would seem Roman [Reigns] is a gimme. But I think AEW really really needs Jon Moxley," said Russo. [1:48-2:38]

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are now open! Make your picks here right now!

Vince Russo picked WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley as the Female Wrestler of the Year 2022

While speaking on the same edition of Writing with Russo, the former WWE personality also revealed his choice for the best female wrestler of 2022.

Russo said that while Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair would be deserving picks, he would choose Rhea Ripley as she has made "the most noise and the biggest gains" throughout last year.

"Well, I'm a fan of Jade Cargill. I think she's a beast. However, I'm not gonna say Bianca Belair, and it has nothing to do with Bianca Belair. I don't think they have given her enough. Nothing about her ability or anything like that. I'm gonna say, the person who has made the most noise and the biggest gains would be Rhea Ripley. That would be my vote in that category," said Vince Russo. [3:48 - 4:21]

After such praise from an esteemed WWE veteran like Vince Russo, it will be interesting to see if both Rhea Ripley and Jon Moxley manage to outdo their previous performances throughout this year.

You can check out Vince Russo's The Brand for loads of weekly wrestling content, including the latest reviews and podcasts.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes