Former WWE personality picks Rhea Ripley as the Female Wrestler of the Year 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently picked Rhea Ripley as the "Best Female Wrestler of the Year" over Bianca Belair in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Eradicator had a sensational 2022, with her association with Judgment Day striking a chord with viewers. She slowly emerged as a dominant force to be reckoned with who didn't shy away from stepping up to male performers. Her 2023 is turning out to be even better, as she won the Women's Rumble match and will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo first praised AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, another nominee in the category.

The former WWE writer then explained that he wouldn't pick Bianca Belair as the winner since the promotion's creative hasn't done her talents justice. Russo added that it was Rhea Ripley, however, who made the biggest gains in 2022.

"Well, I'm a fan of Jade Cargill. I think she's a beast. However, I'm not gonna say Bianca Belair, and it has nothing to do with Bianca Belair. I don't think they have given her enough. Nothing about her ability or anything like that. I'm gonna say, bro, the person who has made the most noise and the biggest gains would be Rhea Ripley. That would be my vote in that category," said Vince Russo (3:48 - 4:21)

Eric Bischoff picked Rhea Ripley as the "Heel of the Year"

Another one of our esteemed panelists, Eric Bischoff, picked Rhea Ripley as the best heel of 2022 in a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

The WCW legend stated that the Judgment Day member came out of nowhere and was slowly showing fans what she was capable of doing. Bischoff also mentioned that The Eradicator still had scope to grow and improve.

"Rhea [Ripley] kinda came from out of nowhere. If she hears this I hope she doesn't take this the wrong way. She's just beginning to show us what she's capable of. She's going to grow, she's going to get better, and it takes time," said Eric Bischoff.

Many fans believe it's only a matter of time before Ripley takes away the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

