"She's going to get better" - Eric Bischoff says 26-year-old WWE star will take time to improve (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff knows all about being a heel. He was a master at it for years, whether in WCW or as part of Vince McMahon's company. That's why there's a certain weight to his words when it comes to picking the 'Heel of the Year' in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The former RAW general manager has chosen Rhea Ripley for the award. While he also praised MJF's heel work, Bischoff leaned toward The Eradicator because of how quickly she emerged as a villain last year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, the former WCW President spoke about Ripley's prospects in WWE. Eric Bischoff feels she is just getting started and still has a lot of growing to do:

"Rhea [Ripley] kinda came from out of nowhere. If she hears this I hope she doesn't take this the wrong way. She's just beginning to show us what she's capable of. She's going to grow, she's going to get better, and it takes time," said Eric Bischoff. (8:34 - 8:56)

You can check out the entire video here:

You can make your picks in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards HERE. Voting is currently open!

Rhea Ripley's heel work has elevated Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Eric Bischoff also mentioned how Rhea Ripley has elevated Dominik Mysterio since he joined The Judgment Day. The two are among WWE's most entertaining duos in recent history thanks to their incredible heel work:

"[Rhea Ripley]shas done such a great job in such a short period of time, and I think by elevating Dominik [Mysterio], who is still very very new to the business. He's still a child. Until you've been in the business for six, eight, ten years, you're still learning every time you go out there," said Eric Bischoff. "But I think Rhea has done such a great job with her promos and her heel work to elevate not only her but also Dominik, and make him a meaningful character and not just Rey Mysterio's son." (8:57 - 9:34)

Ripley won the 2023 Royal Rumble Match and will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Dominik is expected to take on his father, Rey Mysterio, at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Check out 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, where the WWE Hall of Famer discusses every aspect of the Monday Night Wars and the current wrestling product!

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes