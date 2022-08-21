PHOTO: AEW's latest signing spotted with WWE legend Scott Steiner

AEW's latest signee Parker Boudreaux was recently spotted with WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner in a social media post.

Boudreaux first appeared on AEW on the August 2 episode of Dark by dismantling Serpentico. He officially became "All Elite" as per President Tony Khan, following his victory over Sonny Kiss on the August 12 edition of Rampage. He is currently a member of the Trustbusters faction with Kiss, Slim J, and Ari Daivari.

Taking to Twitter, Boudreaux posted a photo of his interaction with Steiner at a wrestling event called Asylum Wrestling Bash in New Jersey last night.

The 24-year-old is a former footballer who currently weighs a massive 300 pounds. The size disparity was evident in the picture as Big Poppa Pump is now 276 pounds.

PARKER BOUDREAUX @TheParkerB_ Natural Freak and Big Poppa Pump Natural Freak and Big Poppa Pump https://t.co/dFad7vuWU9

As part of the Steiner Brothers faction, Scott was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 alongside his older brother, Rick.

Meanwhile, Boudreaux is no stranger to WWE, as he performed there as Harland on NXT 2.0 from late 2021 to early 2022 after getting recruited.

Fans chimed in on Parker Boudreaux's encounter with WWE legend Scott Steiner

The wrestling community was buzzing after seeing the photo shared by Parker Boudreaux with WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner.

A fan hilariously stated that Steiner should join Boudreaux's current faction, Trustbusters.

Another advised the young star to acquire valuable knowledge from Big Poppa Pump.

Dustin Bissell @dustinbissell87 @TheParkerB_ @ScottSteiner Legit soak up all the knowledge you can from him. Scott may not seem like it on camera but he's a wrestling genius. @TheParkerB_ @ScottSteiner Legit soak up all the knowledge you can from him. Scott may not seem like it on camera but he's a wrestling genius.

Meanwhile, this netizen thought the two powerhouses could form a team and become the most dominant duo since the Road Warriors.

This user already has a team name for Steiner and Boudreaux.

Another user sarcastically noted that the 24-year-old should have math with Scott classes in the infamous "Steiner Math."

For those unaware, Big Poppa Pump cut an iconic math equation-laden promo at TNA in 2008 to hype up his match at Sacrifice against Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe.

ATM @Mr_atm219 @TheParkerB_ @ScottSteiner You should ask if he'll tutor you in Steiner Math @TheParkerB_ @ScottSteiner You should ask if he'll tutor you in Steiner Math

After racking up several wins in his young AEW career, Boudreaux suffered his first loss in a trios bout last night on Rampage.

He, Ari Daivari, and Slim J of the Trustbusters lost to Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Orange Cassidy in the quarterfinal round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

