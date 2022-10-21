AEW's lead video engineer Brian Muster unexpectedly passes away

AEW's lead video engineer Brian Muster has unexpectedly passed away, leaving behind his fiancee and two young children.

Muster has been involved in the professional wrestling industry for over 13 years. A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of $125,000 to support his family.

According to Fightful, the fundraiser is nearly 87% complete with people such as Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, Ryan Barkan, Darby Allin, Amanda Huber, Nick Jackson, Kevin Sullivan, and others donating.

The GoFundMe page contains a statement from Greg Werner, as it reads:

"This morning we lost an amazing person who made the world a better place. Brian Muster passed away this morning very unexpectedly. He leaves behind his fiancee and 2 young children. Brian worked on many shows over the years; the last three years, he was an integral part of creating the look of AEW Wrestling by working as their Lead Video Engineer since its very first show. I traveled the world with Brian from Europe and Asia to the Indian Subcontinent, and he would always make you smile with his personality, smile and joy of life. I was blessed to watch him grow from a teenager just getting in the business of TV to one of the Elite Video Engineer's in the country, and all who met Brian loved him. He will be dearly missed and I hope you'll find the time to say a prayer and/or make a donation of any size to this fund to provide some financial support for his family and their future. Thank you for your time, Greg Werner R.I.P. Brian Muster [H/T: Fightful]

The GoFundMe page can be found at this link if you wish to donate.

AEW is known for producing some of the best video package promos

AEW has always produced some of the best video packages in the industry. The weekly 'Road To' shows on the company's official channel has been heavily praised.

The videos have aided Tony Khan's promotion in promoting its weekly Dynamite shows. The posts contain video packages featuring the AEW stars who are scheduled to appear on that particular episode.

Several stars from the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Darby Allin, Miro, and House of Black, have all caught the attention of many with their incredible video package promos.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to The Muster Family during this difficult time.

