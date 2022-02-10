"It could be anything" - Young AEW star speculates ahead of Tony Khan's announcement 

Speculation is running high ahead of AEW Dynamite, as fans await a huge announcement teased by Tony Khan during last week's Rampage. AEW's own Danhausen has offered his own suggestion for the surprise, but given the jesting nature of his character, fans can make the safe assumption that this isn't true.

Lee Moriarty, who was touted by Bryan Danielson in his own stable proposal, has offered his own speculations on the matter via social media. The Apex of Combat offered no further insight but drew on a potential console game and the concept of a trios tag team championship as potential ideas.

Tony Khan has announced an incoming signing for the promotion, making use of the "Forbidden Door" term to drum up excitement. Once again, the identity of the signing won't be known until revealed on the show.

Bryan Danielson wants Lee Moriarty and Jon Moxley in an AEW super group

On top of Tony Khan's announcement, last week also saw Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley share the ring for the first time in AEW. The long-awaited reunion of the former WWE Champions was not the bloodbath some would have preferred, but instead Bryan took proceedings in an entirely opposite direction.

Lee Moriarty, among Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta, was name-dropped by the American Dragon as a hot prospect in a company ripe for an Evolution-esque stable. Moriarty himself appeared shocked by the mention, which served as a glowing appraisal from such a revered figure in wrestling.

Whether or not the stable will move ahead from theoretic to literal is yet to be determined. Jon Moxley seemed too taken aback by the idea to provide an immediate answer, so Bryan offered extra time for the purveyor of violence to deliberate. We can expect to get some clue tonight on Dynamite.

