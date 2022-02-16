AEW star sends heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes

AEW may not have existed if it weren't for the ambition Cody Rhodes had for the professional wrestling scene. The grandson of a plumber has been so quintessential to the establishment and continued success of the upstart promotion both in his role as EVP and as an in-ring talent.

Cody has never been alone in his endeavor, backed and partnered by his wife Brandi Rhodes, who has worked in a corporate role as Chief Brand Officer and also as an in-ring personality.

As announced by AEW, Mr and Mrs Rhodes have left the promotion they helped built, with speculation rife as to their next destination.

AEW stars have since been sharing their thoughts and feelings on their departure, including 2019 signing Leva Bates.

Leva Bates @wrestlingleva Thank you guys for everything. You’ve helped me grow more than you know. Thank you for the opportunities, the memories and fun. Thank you guys for everything. You’ve helped me grow more than you know. Thank you for the opportunities, the memories and fun. 🙏💙 https://t.co/WjUETbwCCV

Leva was an early signing in the company's history, joining in their inaugural year. She most recently teamed with Jordan Blade against the tandem of Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho on Dark Elevation, in what was her first AEW outing since March of last year.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes were key aspects of AEW before their departure

As polarizing as their final days have been with the promotion, Cody and Brandi Rhodes have been fundamental cornerstones of programming. The American Nightmare finally proved his worth as a top guy as the inaugural and first-ever three-time TNT Champion.

Cody took the title from its birth and gave it meaning, introducing the pool of workhorse competitors through the initial open challenges and various other defenses.

Brandi, meanwhile, is often forgotten as current TBS Champion Jade Cargill's first feud. Timing was never right for the two to share the ring to air their grievances with one another, but Brandi infamously put the rookie on notice following her announcement that she was bringing NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal to oppose Cody.

Cody's final outing to date has been his TNT title loss to Sammy Guevara in the ladder match to unify the interim title with the main belt.

