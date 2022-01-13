"He reminds me a lot of myself" - Lio Rush sees himself in top young AEW star

AEW star Lio Rush has found himself in a manager/mentor role since signing his full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling. He is currently cornering young prospect Dante Martin and guiding him through Tony Khan's promotion.

Martin, who is one half of the tag team "Top Flight," found himself in a singles role during 2021 as his tag team partner and brother Darius was seriously injured for the majority of the year.

Dante Martin won over the hearts and minds of crowds throughout the year with his aerial offense and unrivaled athleticism, mixing it up in the ring with the likes of MJF, Miro and The Elite.

Towards the late stages of 2021, Rush was paired up with him as a guiding hand. Now in an interview with Denise Salcedo for "Instinct Culture," Rush has revealed how the pairing came about, before heaping praise on the young high flyer.

"He’s an incredible athlete and so hungry and so driven and he reminds me a lot of me when I was trying to make a name for myself on the independent circuit. You know lucky for him we now have AEW, this huge platform this secondary option where people can come and make a name for themselves and be on TV and truly make it in this sport," Lio Rush said (H/T Instinct Culture).

When it came to how the idea came about, Rush revealed that it was none other than Tony Khan himself who thought the pairing would work.

"I think he saw a lot of potential in Dante Martin which everybody does, he’s an incredible athlete so much potential there to be a star in pro wrestling and in AEW. You know Tony felt that I could assist and help him make that happen with my history of being a manager on screen and having the promo work and skills that I have, he felt like i added value to what Dante I guess was missing." (H/T Instinct Culture).

Lio Rush will be in Dante Martin's corner on tonight's AEW Dynamite

Dante Martin will get another chance to show the world what Lio Rush is talking about when he steps in the ring with Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDymamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork ! You stepped up for us last week; thanks to your support we had a huge debut on TBS, & we’re back TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT with big matches, big moments + maybe a surprise for you! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDymamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! You stepped up for us last week; thanks to your support we had a huge debut on TBS, & we’re back TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT with big matches, big moments + maybe a surprise for you! https://t.co/g9s3FU3uOz

Elsewhere on the card, CM Punk will face Wardlow. Hikaru Shida will face Serena Deeb and Sammy Guevara will defend the Interim TNT championship against Daniel Garcia.

Edited by Genci Papraniku