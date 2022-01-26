AEW's Lio Rush signed for dream match with former IMPACT world champion

AEW star Lio Rush is known for bouncing around the wrestling world, and it has recently been confirmed that he will be returning to top independent promotion AAW for their "Legacy" show on February 4th. His opponent will be former IMPACT Wrestling champion Josh Alexander in a first-time ever dream match.

Rush is set to have an exciting 2022, with AAW being one of many stops across the United States in the coming months. He has already appeared for GCW against former WWE star Blake Christian, and will feature for Wrestling Revolver and MCW over the next few months.

The star last competed for AAW in the spring of 2021 in another dream match against Laredo Kid. The "Man of the hour" picked up the victory in a high octane, fast-paced affair. He carried the hype and momentum into his eventual AEW debut a few weeks later at the "Double or Nothing" pay-per-view in 2021.

Fans will be able to catch AAW: Legacy on February 4th 2022 live on FITE TV. The event will start at 7:30pm Central Time in the United States, 1:30am on February 5th GMT in the United Kingdom and 7:00am Indian Standard Time.

AAW holds a special place in the heart of AEW star Ruby Soho

Intergender wrestling is still seen as a controversial topic, but when it's done correctly, men taking on women in the ring can be one of the most entertaining affairs in the wrestling business.

At AAW's final event of 2021 "Unstoppable," Josh Alexander took on AEW star Ruby Soho in the main event to the acclaim of fans, critics and the participants in the match themselves.

Soho called the match a "beautiful moment" for her, especially given the fact that AAW was the promotion that she called home during her time as "Heidi Lovelace" in the mid 2010s.

Ruby Soho vs. Josh Alexander was more than inter-promotional or intergender, it was the definition of professional wrestling.



Get the replay on @fitetv: It is being called match of the year by many fans & professional wrestling journalists alike.Ruby Soho vs. Josh Alexander was more than inter-promotional or intergender, it was the definition of professional wrestling.Get the replay on @fitetv: fite.tv/watch/aaw-pro-… It is being called match of the year by many fans & professional wrestling journalists alike.Ruby Soho vs. Josh Alexander was more than inter-promotional or intergender, it was the definition of professional wrestling. Get the replay on @fitetv: fite.tv/watch/aaw-pro-… https://t.co/Q4s5i3NVna

Alexander is another performer who called AAW home at one point. The former AAW Heavyweight Champion took to his Twitter page after the match, saying the match with Soho was quite possibly his favorite match he's ever had.

AAW is looking to have its most impactful year to date in 2022. The pandemic may have grinded the indie scene to a halt, but companies like AAW are proving that professional wrestling is alive and well.

