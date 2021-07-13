AEW's Malakai Black helped WWE Hall of Famer put together a match

AEW's latest star Malakai Black, formerly Aleister Black in WWE, has been the talk of the town since his debut at AEW Road Rager.

Safe to say we're all pretty stoked Malakai Black (@tommyend) is #AllElite 😱 pic.twitter.com/hHXUqSuSMZ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2021

Although the Dutchman could not make his mark in WWE, through very little fault of his own, he did have some memorable personal moments. On his Twitch stream, Black recalled one such moment.

WWE legend and Hall of Famer, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels came out of retirement in 2018 for a match at Crown Jewel alongside DX partner Triple H to take on the Brothers of Destruction.

Black revealed he sat down with Shawn Michaels and helped put together parts of the match. This part of his WWE career was of great significance to Black as he felt on par with those legends.

"Sitting down and helping Shawn Michaels put together parts of his match in Saudi Arabia and watching it on TV and they are using parts of things that I opted to do. Those are things where you feel like you're on par with them," Black said on his stream. (H/T: Fightful)

Helping legends of the ilk of Shawn Michaels would be a matter of great pride for anyone, and further goes to show why Black is such a highly valued asset in the wrestling industry, making his WWE release even more bewildering.

What's next for Malakai Black in AEW?

Malakai Black at AEW Road Rager

Malakai Black has numerous opponents he could potentially feud with. For now, though, he seems to have set his eyes on Cody Rhodes and the Nightmare Family.

A decisive victory over one of the top stars in AEW would catapult Black to the top echelon in AEW. Any potential title programs, be it against Miro for the TNT Championship or Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, would be mouthwatering feuds.

AEW has found gold in Malakai Black and the fans should be in for a treat as he gets to unleash his creativity.

