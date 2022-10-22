AEW's Malakai Black shows off new look and tattoo amidst break from wrestling

The wrestling fraternity last witnessed Malakai Black at AEW's All Out pay-per-view. He blew a kiss to the fans before exiting the arena, which he later confirmed to be a hiatus from the squared circle.

Following his manner of exit at the AEW event, there was speculation about Black potentially leaving the promotion and heading back to WWE. He later clarified that he was still under contract with his current company and would eventually return to the ring in the future.

The House of Black leader has always donned a metal, gothic, mysterious look with some iconic tattoos. He recently shared an image of new inkwork on the side of his head.

You can view Black's latest image below:

Black shared a picture of his completed tattoo on his Instagram story

Malakai Black explained the meaning behind a few of his iconic tattoos

The AEW star is known for his signature tattoos and MMA-inspired in-ring style. His unique on-screen presentation is complete with contact lenses, seemingly adding to his character's aura.

A few months ago, the 37-year-old star got tattooed by renowned artist Paul Booth. During his session, Black talked about his mental health issues and how he represented them through his body ink:

"I have mental health problems and I've always been reasonably outspoken about my mental health. And one of the things that I have is diagnosed depression, right. So, I said Paul [Booth] I have these like three pieces here that have, are basically each other's consortment in depth they travel with each other."

He further explained the significance behind one of his amazing tattoos:

"But I want to have a representation of purgatory to kind of like have them have been residing (...) So, Paul drew this individual, that it's being like in purgatory being haunted by these demons, and, you know, they are like hunched over pain and agony." (00:27 - 1:23)

Check out the entire exchange below:

Currently, there is no confirmation on how long Malakai Black will be sidelined from the squared circle. However, he has solidified his place as the leader of his AEW faction featuring Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

When Malakai Black potentially returns to the promotion, would you like to see him as a challenger for the AEW World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

