AEW's Malakai Black to collaborate with legendary metal band

AEW star Malakai Black is set to collaborate with legendary British metal band Cradle of Filth on a line of merchandise for "Blxckmass Clothing," the clothing line that is owned by the former NXT Champion.

Black founded his clothing line back in 2018 during his tenure in WWE, specializing in street clothing influenced by heavy, black and doom metal music genres. Several famous faces from the wrestling world have modeled for Black's clothing line including Rhea Ripley, Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill.

Dani Filth, the lead singer of Cradle of Filth, made the announcement on his personal Instagram page, which you can see below:

"It is a statement of intense Luciferian Power; dark and unfettered. Of the bloodlust within. Of the enemy on the ropes. For fans of metal and mayhem."⁣ Dani Filth said about the collaboration.

You can purchase the long-sleeved shirt from www.blxckmass.com, with worldwide shipping available.

Malakai Black isn't the only AEW star with connections to the metal scene

Just looking at Malakai Black, it's not hard to imagine that he's in to his metal music. However, he isn't the only member of the AEW roster who has connections or a passion for metal music.

His partner in the duo Kings of the Dark Throne Brody King, has performed in many bands across the Hardcore Punk scene for many years. He currently fronts the band "Godshate," who also provide his AEW theme music.

The Butcher (real name Andy Williams) was a guitarist for the American metalcore band "Every Time I Die" for over 20 years, starting the band in 1998. Unfortunately for The Butcher, the band disbanded in January 2022.

The most famous example is former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who has fronted his band "Fozzy" since the band's formation in 1999. The band's most famous song "Judas" has been used as Jericho's entrance music since he departed WWE in 2017.

