AEW’s Marina Shafir opens up about disturbing physical altercation with a male co-worker

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 18, 2025 12:45 GMT
AEW Marina Shafir
Marina Shafir recalls a personal story (image source-Shafir on X)

Current AEW star Marina Shafir recalled a serious physical altercation with a male co-worker. Marina detailed the entire incident in a recent interview.

Marina Shafir has been with AEW since 2021 and is currently a part of the Death Riders. She also had a tenure in the WWE from 2018 to 2021. The 37-year-old star recently recollected a physical altercation with a male co-worker, but didn't disclose who the male co-worker was.

Speaking with Saraya on the Rulebreakers podcast, Marina Shafir recalled how she got shoved by a male co-worker in the gym, and her gums were bleeding:

“I’m just, like, leaning against the wall, and all of a sudden I get f—ing shoved from behind. And I it wasn’t, it wasn’t like, a soft shove, man, like, I felt like I just got, like, tackled… my water bottle hits the wall, like, cuts me in the gums, like my gum is bleeding. Water is just everywhere."
Shafir further detailed how she stepped up to the co-worker and got into a fight with him:

"I was uncomfortable. I did not invite that. I had my f—ing headphones in. I’m minding my own f—ing business. I just went from Marina in reality to Marina seeing red. I’m like, ‘Alright, motherf—er.’ I got up. I like, stood southpaw just to f— with him,” she recounted. “I faked a f—ing left, took a big step and just f—ing, just hooked the f— out of it… he goes to shoot for a double. I stuffed that motherf—er… he tried to pop up for a f—ing double, and I f—ing stuffed it again.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]
AEW star was nervous after the physical altercation

AEW's Marina Shafir also revealed in the same interview that after her physical altercation with the undisclosed male co-star, she told him not to touch her again.

“I will f—ing take your money. Don’t ever f—ing touch me, ever again. I was nervous… but then I had to just go on with the day, like nothing f—ing happened, and it was just such a stressful thing.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]
Marina Shafir continues to be a dominant on-screen character, and only time will tell what's next for her.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Arsh Das
