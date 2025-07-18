AEW’s Marina Shafir opens up about disturbing physical altercation with a male co-worker

Current AEW star Marina Shafir recalled a serious physical altercation with a male co-worker. Marina detailed the entire incident in a recent interview.Marina Shafir has been with AEW since 2021 and is currently a part of the Death Riders. She also had a tenure in the WWE from 2018 to 2021. The 37-year-old star recently recollected a physical altercation with a male co-worker, but didn't disclose who the male co-worker was.Speaking with Saraya on the Rulebreakers podcast, Marina Shafir recalled how she got shoved by a male co-worker in the gym, and her gums were bleeding:“I’m just, like, leaning against the wall, and all of a sudden I get f—ing shoved from behind. And I it wasn’t, it wasn’t like, a soft shove, man, like, I felt like I just got, like, tackled… my water bottle hits the wall, like, cuts me in the gums, like my gum is bleeding. Water is just everywhere.&quot;Shafir further detailed how she stepped up to the co-worker and got into a fight with him:&quot;I was uncomfortable. I did not invite that. I had my f—ing headphones in. I’m minding my own f—ing business. I just went from Marina in reality to Marina seeing red. I’m like, ‘Alright, motherf—er.’ I got up. I like, stood southpaw just to f— with him,” she recounted. “I faked a f—ing left, took a big step and just f—ing, just hooked the f— out of it… he goes to shoot for a double. I stuffed that motherf—er… he tried to pop up for a f—ing double, and I f—ing stuffed it again.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]AEW star was nervous after the physical altercationAEW's Marina Shafir also revealed in the same interview that after her physical altercation with the undisclosed male co-star, she told him not to touch her again.“I will f—ing take your money. Don’t ever f—ing touch me, ever again. I was nervous… but then I had to just go on with the day, like nothing f—ing happened, and it was just such a stressful thing.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]Marina Shafir continues to be a dominant on-screen character, and only time will tell what's next for her.