"I had emotionally got to him" - AEW star opens up about his WWE segment with John Cena

AEW star and analyst for the upcoming Rampage show Mark Henry recently took a trip down memory lane to talk about his popular retirement angle with WWE superstar John Cena.

Appearing during an episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Mark Henry discussed numerous topics, including what made John Cena cry during the fake retirement angle. Mark Henry stated that his promo was unscripted as he delivered it from the bottom of his heart.

He also recalled the moment when John Cena handed over his WWE Championship to him, stating that it wasn't planned as it was a gesture of respect from the 16-time world champion:

“It was easy to draw the emotion of the moment because it was real. I just knew that, at some point, I’m gonna have to shut the waterworks off and focus on doing business with John Cena, and John Cena was standing at ringside. And it was really impromptu,” Henry noted. “It wasn’t something that was planned. John tried to give me the title, and I just told him, ‘No, I don’t deserve to hold that. I never won that. I’m not gonna do it,’ and he just started crying because I had emotionally got to him." added Henry. (H/T- WrestlingInc)

It wasn't just John Cena that became emotional that night as there wasn't a dry eye in attendance on the night Mark Henry delivered his passionate promo.

Soon after his retirement speech, AEW's Mark Henry swerved all fans, including John Cena, by delivering him with the world's strongest slam to reignite the championship feud with John Cena. Both men then went on to have a match at Money in the Bank, which Henry lost.

AEW star Mark Henry says he should have retired following his emotional speech

According to WWE Magazine, the Hall of Pain will be going into the Hall of Fame. Mark Henry will be inducted into the 2018 #WWEHOF



His fake retirement speech promo alone was Hall of Fame worthy. #WWE pic.twitter.com/8Cm4kOx2eW — HK | MarkoutMania (@RealMarkOutHK) March 18, 2018

AEW star Mark Henry further revealed that he was so overwhelmed by the reaction that he got from fans and backstage, he felt like retiring then and there:

"I was like, damn, I would’ve retired a long time ago if I knew I would have gotten everyone’s attention. That will always gonna be one moment in my career that I’ll treasure.” revealed Mark Henry.

Fast forward to 2021, Mark Henry is possibly gearing up for another match, but this time in AEW. Before that, he will be joining the commentary team as an Analyst for the upcoming AEW Rampage show, which debuts this month.

What was your reaction to Mark Henry's retirement speech back in 2013? Who do you think he should face if he steps foot into an AEW ring? Sound off in the comments section below!

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Arjun