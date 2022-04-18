AEW's Mark Henry weighs in on the controversial Will Smith x Chris Rock slap (Exclusive)

AEW's Mark Henry has addressed the infamous slap of Chris Rock by Will Smith at the Oscars last month.

During the 94th Academy Awards in March, Will Smith approached Chris Rock - who made a joke about Smith's wife - and slapped him in front of everyone in attendance. Since the infamous moment, many wrestlers have spoken out on the matter, with some even going so far as to call it staged.

Mark Henry is one of these wrestlers, as the star clarified in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta. According to the AEW star, it was all a work, however Henry added that there are more important things going on in the world:

"I think that it was a work," Henry declared. "I think that now it is a lie because they let it go too long without saying ‘Okay, just messin’ around!’ But now you have to do all these ridiculous things and none of it really matters anyway, there’s more important things happening in the world than two actors having a disagreement," said Henry. (06:25)

During the initial controversy, Henry jokingly responded to a fan's mock-up featuring Will Smith, Chris Rock, and himself. The three were pictured as AEW stars often are prior to Rampage's main event, where Mark Henry is known for his catchphrase "Looks like there’s been enough talk!"

Check out the full video below:

Mark Henry believes that Serena Deeb is AEW's most underrated wrestler

During the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about who he thought was the most underrated wrestler on the AEW roster. In response, Henry named Serena Deeb, The Professor of Professional Wrestling:

"Underrated? I think Serena Deeb. [She] is one of the most excellent wrestlers, not just male or female, but one of the most excellent wrestlers in the company. I don’t think she gets enough credit for how good she is." - Henry said. (05:02)

The Woman of 1,000 Holds hasn't made an appearance on the promotion since attempting to attack Hikaru Shida after her win nearly two weeks ago. Deeb is also currently one of the highest women in the company's weekly rankings, meaning the star might have another title shot soon.

