"Enough talk!" - WWE legend wants a match between Will Smith and Chris Rock in AEW 

Mark Henry recently expressed his desire to see Will Smith and Chris Rock battle it out inside an AEW ring to settle their differences.

The chatter surrounding Smith and Rock's scuffle at this year's edition of the Oscars refuses to die down. At one point during the coveted awards ceremony, Chris Rock joked about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, possibly starring in the sequel to the 1997 action film, 'GI: Jane,' due to her shaved head.

The Men in Black star didn't take too kindly to the joke as he went on stage and slapped Rock. While initially looking staged, it became clear Will Smith had legitimately taken offense when he dropped F-bombs at Chris Rock after getting back to his seat, leaving the audience stunned.

The topic continues to dominate social media platforms, with many AEW stars also reacting to it, one among them being Mark Henry. The former WWE Champion tweeted that there's been 'enough talk,' seemingly implying that Will Smith and Chris Rock need to get into the squared circle in AEW.

"Looks like there’s been enough talk!" tweeted Mark Henry.

You can check out his tweet below:

TheMarkHenry @TheMarkHenry Michael @MichaelPastz I THINK THERE'S BEEN ENOUGH TALKING

ITS TIME FOR THE MAAAAIIIINNNNN EEVVEENNNTTT I THINK THERE'S BEEN ENOUGH TALKINGITS TIME FOR THE MAAAAIIIINNNNN EEVVEENNNTTT https://t.co/jckqHGWOxX Looks like there’s been enough talk! twitter.com/michaelpastz/s… Looks like there’s been enough talk! twitter.com/michaelpastz/s…

There was more to come for Will Smith at the Oscars ceremony as he went on to nab the Best Actor award for his starring role in King Richard. He also apologized for his actions earlier in the show during his acceptance speech.

AEW star MJF also had a hilarious reaction to Will Smith and Chris Rock's scuffle

Moments after the controversial Oscar segment, MJF sent out a hilarious tweet, blaming Wardlow for Smith's actions. The Salt of the Earth tweeted that it might have been Mr. Mayhem who asked Will Smith to slap Chris Rock.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that. I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that.

For those unaware, MJF and Wardlow are currently feuding in AEW, which stems from the latter costing the former his match against CM Punk at Revolution 2022. The Pinnacle leader found the perfect way to use the trending topic of Smith-Rock to advance his own feud.

