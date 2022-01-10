"I'm excited to be taking this journey" - AEW star Marko Stunt discloses major non-wrestling project details

On social media, AEW star Marko Stunt announced that he wants to make an appearance on the popular TV singing competition "The Voice."

Stunt has not been seen on in an All Elite Wrestling ring since October 2021. He last appeared on the October 4th episode of Dark Elevation, where he teamed up with Fuego Del Sol to take on Wardlow and Shawn Spears.

He also featured on the October 5th episode of Dark in a match against Serpentico; however, that match was taped in September. Now it appears that Stunt is focusing his energy on ventures outside of the wrestling ring.

Things have been weird lately, but seeing you all support me, regardless of what's going on is amazing Just sent in my stuff for this round of The Voice. Could take a couple weeks to hear back, but I'm excited to be taking this journey, and I'm excited to keep you guys updated!

The smallest member of the Jurassic Express is a musician whose touring schedule has slowed down drastically due to the pandemic. However, Stunt is not giving up his dreams of making a name for himself outside the ring.

The US version of "The Voice" will return for its 22nd series in the first quarter of 2022. Will fans see Marko Stunt singing for the judges? Tune into "The Voice" when it premieres later this year.

Will Marko Stunt have an AEW contract by that point?

The continued success of the Jurassic Express despite Stunt's absence can't be ignored. On the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite, his partners defeated The Lucha Brothers to become the new tag team champions.

With Christian Cage seemingly taking up the role of a mentor for the young team, Marko Stunt seems to be on the outs with the company. It was also recently reported that Tony Khan might not offer Stunt a contract extension.

Stunt and several other "AEW originals" are in jeopardy of being left out in the cold due to an ever-growing roster and lack of creative direction.

Marko Stunt still has a lot to offer Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling, but it might not be long before fans see the last of Mr. Fun Size.

