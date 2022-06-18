"That was always an issue that carried with him deeply" - AEW star Matt Hardy addresses a potential root cause of Jeff Hardy's substance issues

AEW's Jeff Hardy was the subject of conversation during the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, following a week that was rocked by the news of his DUI arrest.

Jeff and Matt were set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship this Wednesday on Dynamite. However, following news of Jeff's DUI arrest, the legendary tag team was removed from the match as he was suspended from AEW programming.

On the podcast, his older brother and tag partner Matt shared some insight as to a possible cause of Jeff's long-standing substance issues:

“I feel like some of Jeff’s issues probably come from our mother dying when he was so, so young. That was always an issue that he carried with him deeply. I know 100%, the biggest thing that drives me to stay healthy and not have an addiction issue at all, because I’m sure I have an addictive personality, but the thing that keeps me running and stronger than anything else is my family, my children, specifically,” said Matt Hardy. (H/T WrestlingNews)

The Hardys' mother passed away when Jeff was only nine years old. His career has been marred by substance issues, both legitimate concerns like his current DUI arrest and previous incidents during his title with WWE.

The Young Bucks won the AEW tag titles in the Hardys' absence

The Hardys were set to face the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express in a Ladder Match for the titles on Dynamite this week. The change of plans due to Jeff's suspension allowed the Bucks to secure the win without having to deal with the team that defeated them at Double or Nothing.

The main event was a remarkable bout that was of high spots. In one highlight, Luchasaurus crashed through a stack of tables prior to the conclusion of the match. After the bell, Christian Cage betrayed Jungle Boy, so the show ended with a shocking twist after the thrilling title change.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far