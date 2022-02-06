Matt Hardy drops a hint at bringing an 'Xtreme' change to his character in AEW.

AEW star Matt Hardy recently expressed disappointment over the failure of The Private Party. The 47-year-old star also teased bringing a significant change to his character.

This past week on Rampage, Isiah Kassidy remained unsuccessful in capturing the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara.

Shortly thereafter, Matt took to Twitter to share his post-match thoughts, in which the veteran mentioned how much work he put into getting Isiah and Marq a shot at the TNT and World Tag Team Championships, respectively.

The former WWE Superstar further pressed his belief that he should stop mentoring the AHFO and start focusing on himself:

"I busted my a** to get them a match for the World Tag Team Championships, they lost. I worked very hard to get Isiah Kassidy this opportunity at the TNT Championship, he lost. I gotta be honest, I am not very happy with the way the AHFO has started," Matt Hardy said. Something has to change. And maybe it's time for me to not focus on getting rich of these young guys that I'm mentoring. Maybe it's time for me to go back to the drawing board.

Matt Hardy stated that he is displeased with his current direction in AEW. He concluded the video by saying something has to change, and maybe it's time for him to make an "Xtreme" change:

"I'm gonna bust my a**. I'm gonna do everything I possibly can to take my dilapidated vessel, after all the wear and tear on my body, after my age and get into the best shape that I can possibly be in because I don't like the direction of Matt Hardy's currently headed in AEW. If something doesn't happen with the AHFO, something has to change. And maybe it's time for Matt Hardy to make an "Xtreme" change," Matt Hardy added.

Matt Hardy clearly seems to hint towards a reunion with his brother, Jeff Hardy, as the two used to go by Team "Xtreme" in WWE. It's worth recalling that Lita was also part of the group, lasting from 2000 to 2002.

Jeff Hardy could potentially sign with AEW once he becomes a free agent

Jeff Hardy is currently wrapping up his 90-day non-compete clause, which expires in early March.

Considering Matt's recent hints regarding a possible reunion with his brother, it's seemingly a foregone conclusion that The Charismatic Enigma will join Tony Khan's AEW once he becomes a free agent.

