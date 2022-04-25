Real reason why Tony Khan put the Hardy Boyz on AEW Dark: Elevation

Matt Hardy recently addressed the controversy surrounding his and Jeff Hardy's appearance on AEW Dark: Elevation.

The multi-time tag team champions teamed up with Top Flight to defeat the team of Private Party, The Blade and Angelico on Elevation. An iconic team like the Hardys having a match on AEW's YouTube show received criticism from the wrestling world.

On the most recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former IMPACT Wrestling star explained why he and his brother appeared on Elevation.

He stated that the match was initially supposed to be on Rampage but the show got moved to another night. However, Tony Khan wanted to make sure the crowd got to see him and Brother Nero live.

"That [tag team match] was going to be on Rampage and Tony said, ‘Well, I feel like we’re just giving [the fans] a Dynamite and I want to give them all the stars that are here, I want to give them the best experience possible. Would you be okay just moving this Rampage match so they see the Hardys? We’ll take that Rampage match that I talked about doing and just bump it to Elevation, and that way, the live crowd gets to see you and it’ll be a huge match for Elevation. Hopefully, that’ll do a great number online," [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Matt Hardy had no problems with wrestling on AEW Dark: Elevation

On the very same episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about how he did not have any issues performing on Elevation. The former ECW champion saw it as an opportunity to work in front of a fresh crowd, since Elevation is taped before Dynamite.

"Being first, before all of Dynamite, we were excited because we knew that would make it that much easier to have a great match because the crowd was going to be more into it. The match was so much fun, and I know Dante and Darius, they were having the time of their life teaming with the Hardy Boyz," Matt Hardy said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Hardys are currently unbeaten in AEW. They have secured wins over Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade.

Do you think the Hardy Boyz could win the AEW tag team titles in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

