AEW star responds to fan saying "don't forget who made you", citing WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for his success

AEW star Matt Hardy has expressed his gratitude to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for giving him opportunities.

Matt, alongside his brother Jeff Hardy, made a name for himself during his long WWE stints. The Broken One stood under the WWE umbrella for over 19 years, combining 3 separate tenures. His last stint with Vince McMahon's company began in 2017, and ended in 2020 when he chose not to extend his contract.

A fan tweeted at Matt Hardy, telling him to never forget Vince McMahon's role in his successful career. Responding to the tweet, Matt said that he has always been grateful to McMahon for giving him opportunities. He also mentioned Tony Khan and expressed gratitude towards him. Here's how the Twitter exchange went:

A performer earning fame and success from their association to WWE is never forgotten by some fans. This sometimes results in some noteworthy Twitter exchanges

Matt Hardy expressed creative frustrations working with Vince McMahon

Wrestling fans are passionate about voicing their thoughts on what their favorite performers mention on social media. Matt's tweet received some interesting responses, here are some of the fan reactions to his post:

Under the WWE tag of "Woken," the elder Hardy found it difficult to be on the same creative track as The Chairman. This came to light for the Ultimate Deletion match he had against Bray Wyatt.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast recently, he quoted:

"I wanted these cinematic matches to have fun moments in them. I think you could have serious moments. But if you take yourself too serious with those things, I just think people are going to go 'come on, this is pro wrestling, this is like an escape I want to have fun' and I feel like he just didn't get that." (Read more here)

Matt Hardy has enjoyed a great run so far with AEW. The Hardys recently defeated The Young Bucks in an exquisite match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for The Hardys.

