AEW star has one one-word reaction to Bray Wyatt's spectacular return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Matt Hardy has reacted to Bray Wyatt's shocking return at WWE Extreme Rules.

Following the culmination of Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Fight Pit contest, fans bore witness to the seeming finale of the White Rabbit teases. The lights went out, and slowly but surely fans were reintroduced to the characters of the Firefly Funhouse before Bray Wyatt made his grand return in the closing frame of the event.

One name to react to the proceedings was AEW star Matt Hardy, who held the RAW tag titles alongside Bray Wyatt for a spell in 2018. He posted a throwback clip of him and Wyatt during their phase as the 'Deleters of Worlds', tipping his hat to his former partner's grand return.

"ALWAYS" - Matt Hardy wrote.

Bray and Hardy were serial rivals before forging their alliance. Their feud culminated in the wonderfully bizarre "Ultimate Deletion", a cinematic match aired from the Hardy Compound.

Wyatt was released from WWE in 2021, and up until now had yet to land anywhere else in the realm of professional wrestling.

What did fans make of Matt Hardy's reaction to Bray Wyatt's WWE return?

Wyatt's return will surely dominate the conversation among the wrestling fandom for the foreseeable future. Purely due to the nature of his comeback, which has gradually been built towards tonight's crescendo through a series of easter eggs, there will be those looking for the next surprise in store.

Hardy's post exemplified that, as fans offered their unique take on both Wyatt's return and the subsequent reaction of Hardy. Some, like the user below who praised the storytelling of CCO Triple H.

Mozdad11 @mozdad11gamer @MATTHARDYBRAND All I have to say is "Thank you HHH." Better then anything they did with the Taker. @MATTHARDYBRAND All I have to say is "Thank you HHH." Better then anything they did with the Taker.

There were also, perhaps predictably, fans who called for Hardy to be the next return to WWE. Like the user below who pleaded with the AEW star to make the switch.

Darryl Tubbs @DarrylTubbs @MATTHARDYBRAND I would love to see you face Wyatt again cause the ultimate deletion was my favorite match @MATTHARDYBRAND I would love to see you face Wyatt again cause the ultimate deletion was my favorite match

Many fans joined Matt Hardy in celebrating his former partner's return. While some praised the veteran for posting across the promotional divide, others called for a reunion of the former RAW tag champs. For the most part, though, there is general excitement among fans now that Bray Wyatt has finally returned.

