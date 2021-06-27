AEW star Matt Hardy sends a message after aligning with The Elite 

Matt Hardy recently tweeted out his support for AEW Champion Kenny Omega and AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. This week on AEW Dynamite, Omega successfully defended his AEW Championship against Jungle Boy in a brilliant match.

However, it was the post-match developments that have gotten fans talking. Christian Cage, who had come to save Jungle Boy from Kenny Omega's onslaught, found himself battling The Hardy Family Office and The Young Bucks. The heels easily took down the former WWE star due to their numbers advantage.

Kenny Omega retains the AEW World Championship on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/W0PGnzFkVD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

Moments after the show closed, Matt Hardy addressed the bold step of joining forces with The Elite. The AEW star tweeted that though he's had differences with The Young Bucks in the past, he loves them at the moment.

He further wrote that Kenny Omega is the best champion in the biz, and he stands with him. Hardy also clarified that the newly-formed alliance has nothing to do with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks being EVP's of AEW.

"I’ve had issues with The @youngbucks in the past, but now that they’ve got their minds right, I LOVE THEM. Quote me on this…I STAND WITH OMEGA! @KennyOmegaman is the best World Champ in this business. P.S. This has nothing to do with them being EVPs," tweeted Hardy

Is Matt Hardy's alliance with The Elite in AEW a temporary one?

Considering The Elite and Hardy Family Office now have a common foe in Christian Cage, it looks like their alliance is here to stay in AEW. Matt Hardy has been feuding with Christian for some time now, and a match between them is expected to take place sometime after the fans return.

Plus, since Kenny Omega's next challenger also seems to be Captain Charisma, the latter will possibly beat Hardy in order to build momentum toward the potential title match.

Another possible direction could be for Christian Cage and Jungle Boy to team up to chase the AEW Tag Team Championships. Whatever the outcome may be, AEW have certainly set up multiple storylines with the closing angle to Dynamite.

Do you think Matt Hardy's alliance with The Elite will be a long-term one? Do you think Christian Cage should next challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun