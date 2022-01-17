“I love this dude” - AEW Superstar shares throwback video of Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali is the man of the hour as he broke the news that he had requested his release from WWE, prompting reactions from wrestling fans and AEW stars alike.

Matt Hardy has now offered his own response to the news, sharing a heartfelt moment between Mustafa Ali and the Broken one. The video is taken after a match between the two, with Ali thanking the crowd for their support before turning to "his hero" Matt Hardy.

After thanking Hardy for the match, he offered a handshake, which was accepted and the two embraced. Hardy would have his own chance to address Mustafa Ali, putting him over by declaring his belief that the industry was in safe hands with talents like himself.

Mustafa Ali had not been featured since before Survivor Series

Initially brought into the fold for the revived cruiserweight division and a feature on 205 Live, Ali seemed as though he would eventually hold the title as a pillar of the forgotten brand.

However, it was said that Vince McMahon saw a lot in Ali, bringing him to SmackDown as the pick to oppose heel WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

His push was halted due to a legitimate injury. The empty spot then saw Kofi Kingston explode onto the scene as the eventual winner of the title at WrestleMania.

In 2021, Ali battled against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Mansoor. He engaged in a high-profile match with the latter at Crown Jewel, however was unable to secure the victory.

Ahead of Survivor Series, Ali took paternity leave for the birth of his second daughter. The WWE Universe expected an eventual return, especially when SmackDown came to Chicago, however, it never happened.

