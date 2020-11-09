AEW's Matt Jackson opens up about his MCL injury

Last week, before AEW Full Gear, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer broke the news that Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks was suffering from a legitimate injury. The status of their match at Full Gear with FTR for the AEW World Tag Team titles was put in doubt by Meltzer's report.

The older Jackson brother took to social media shortly after the report to calm the worries of their fanbase and inform them that the doctor had in fact cleared him to compete at Full Gear on Saturday night and that there was nothing to worry about.

I appreciate everyone’s concern about my injury. However, I have indeed been medically cleared by my doctor to participate in Saturday’s match against The Bore Horsemen at Full Gear, live on PPV. Thank you for the support.



-Matt

Matt Jackson says the match at AEW Full Gear was his ninth match with the injury

Saturday night at Full Gear, the Young Bucks went on to defeat FTR to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions for the very first time. After the show, Matt opened up to the media on the post-show scrum about his injury.

“The MCL is brand new. It's something that I have been dealing with, i've been rehabbing. I have been taping it before every match and this was my ninth match I believe with the injury. And honestly, I felt pretty good, with all things considered. Our medical staff is amazing. They would never send me out there if they weren't confident with me and how I felt and I know my body as well. So all things, considered, I feel pretty good about it. The doctors feel pretty good about it. I'm going to take every precaution possible. If it starts bothering me, we'll see what happens I'll do the right thing, but I'm not too worried about it right now.”

Matt Jackson confirms that his leg/knee injury is legit. He thought it was a hairline fracture in his leg, but it wasn’t the fibula, it was the MCL with a slight tear and a “thinning” ACL (also a slight tear) after an MRI. #AEWFullGear — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) November 8, 2020

Between the rib injury that took place before the Stadium Stampede at AEW Double or Nothing, and now this, it's clear to see why the Young Bucks haven't wrestled a ton of matches over the last couple of months. Hopefully, Matt's injury won't get worse and the Bucks can enjoy their reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions.