"My bad" - AEW's Matt and Jeff Hardy send a message to former WWE tag team ahead of a huge showdown

AEW stars Matt, and Jeff Hardy have sent a message to The Ascension. Ahead of The Hardys' showdown against the former WWE tag team, Matt took to Twitter to claim that they would be heading into the match after having slept for just 2.5 hours.

Since reuniting in AEW, The Hardys have been feuding against members of the AFO. Matt and Jeff recently secured a huge win over The Blade and The Butcher in a Tag Team Tables Match on Dynamite.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a video featuring himself and Jeff. The former WWE star wrote that he and his brother should've booked a private jet instead. Matt Hardy wrote:

"Brother Nero & I are taking off to Chicago now. Let it be known - If The Ascension beats us tonight, it’s because we only slept 2.5 hours. I shoulda booked us a private jet, my bad."

WCW legend Konnan recently asked Jeff Hardy to stop putting his body at risk

Konnan recently asked AEW star Jeff Hardy to stop performing high-flying stunts in Tony Khan's promotion.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan advised Hardy not to take ridiculous bumps. The WCW legend concluded by stating that Jeff is already a legend and has nothing to prove.

"This is the only thing I will say about Jeff. Bro, it's not necessary to be taking those ladder spots on TV and all these ridiculous bumps. I know that you think that's what the people want. But you're already a legend. You already made it. You don't have to do that anymore. You did that to get to where you're at." (2:34-2:49)

The Hardys have also shared the ring with the Private Party in AEW and have competed in a brutal eight-person tornado tag team match while teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin.

What do you think of The Hardys' current run in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

