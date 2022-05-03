AEW's Max Caster files for interesting new trademark

AEW star Max Caster is the latest performer to file for an entertainment trademark, and this time it appears to be for a fresh layer of his gimmick.

Along with his partner in The Acclaimed Anthony Bowens, Caster has gained immense traction in All Elite Wrestling. One of the reasons for this surge in popularity is Max's rapping abilities, which are an integral part of his on-screen persona.

Many of Caster's bars have gone viral for making use of popular events, ranging from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars to WWE firing dozens of its superstars.

The upstart recently filed to trademark the phrase "The Ace of America," which could be a new possible dimension to his character. You can read the full trademark filing here.

At the time of writing, it is unclear how the aforementioned phrase will fit into his gimmick. However, it's almost certain that Max will be putting some fresh rhymes together to tell his fans why he is the "Ace of America."

Max Caster previously called out another "Ace"

The Acclaimed member recently sent a message to current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi. The latter is referred to as "The Ace" of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

During NJPW's most significant event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 16, Caster took to Twitter to call out Tanahashi.

"GIVE ME TANAHASHI," Caster tweeted.

The "Forbidden Door" only opened on a sporadic basis when Caster laid out a potential challenge to Tanahashi. However, with the announcement of the namesake pay-per-view, fans will get to witness stars from both promotions square off against each other.

Tanahashi is known for working well with younger stars. Now that he is seen as a veteran in NJPW, Max Caster could be a perfect opponent for him at the June 26th supershow.

Could the new "Ace of America" potentially face the "Ace of New Japan?" Who do you think would win this match? Let us know in the comments section down below.

