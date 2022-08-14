"Best ever" - AEW star praises Bryan Danielson and WWE personality

Max Caster shared high praise for his AEW colleague, Bryan Danielson, and current NXT UK color commentator Nigel McGuinness.

Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness enjoyed a legendary saga within Ring of Honor in 2006. The pair each held the ROH World and Pure titles, respectively, and sought to unify them on two occasions.

The first of which saw McGuinness overcome the American Dragon, but only being via a count-out, so the world title never changed hands.

Their unification rematch witnessed almost thirty minutes of unsolicited violence and technical prowess, with Bryan scoring the win via referee stoppage to bring both the World and Pure titles together.

A video of their clash was posted to Twitter to celebrate its 15th anniversary, clearly resonant with AEW star Max Caster who lauded the pair as the best ever.

"Best ever. Both of them," Max Caster via Twitter.

''Platinum'' Max Caster @PlatinumMax



@ringofhonor

#MicDrop twitter.com/fasjab/status/… James Bullock @fasjab Today marks the 15th anniversary of the original ROH Pure title run's conclusion as Bryan Danielson defeated Nigel McGuinness to unify the Pure and ROH World titles during ROH's England debut event, "Unified", in 2006. One of the greatest matches in ROH history to this day. Today marks the 15th anniversary of the original ROH Pure title run's conclusion as Bryan Danielson defeated Nigel McGuinness to unify the Pure and ROH World titles during ROH's England debut event, "Unified", in 2006. One of the greatest matches in ROH history to this day. https://t.co/bXi3BIL8Pb Best ever. Both of them. Best ever. Both of them. @ringofhonor#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 twitter.com/fasjab/status/…

Bryan and McGuinness would further battle one another for the world title in 2006, as the pair squared off in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

The clash ended in a stalemate after 60 minutes, with each competitor sharing one fall each.

Bryan Danielson will square off with Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 falls match on AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson was previously rendered out of action following the brutal Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 before returning to face Daniel Garcia at Fight for the Fallen.

Bryan clearly wore on the effects of his injury throughout the match, and Garcia took advantage of his opponent's vulnerability. Much like the previously mentioned contest between Bryan and McGuinness, the referee had to stop the match when the American Dragon could no longer reply to any of the offense his opponent relentlessly dished out.

Garcia has since touted himself as the Dragon-Slayer. He considers the 4-time WWE Champion his biggest scalp, boasting about in every segment he has participated in the weeks since Fight for the Fallen.

Once again, like the saga Bryan shared with McGuinness, he and Garcia will clash again this coming AEW Dynamite in a 2 out of 3 falls match. The opponents shared the ring once more on Rampage this past week.

During the segment, Bryan declared that he would never willfully stop wrestling and that his upcoming clash would not be his last. Garcia made clear his adulation to his opponent, but he will have to retire Bryan this Wednesday to become the greatest "technical sports entertainer."

Will Bryan Danielson avenge his defeat? or will Daniel Garcia slay the dragon once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi