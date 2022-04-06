"We don't talk about that" - AEW's Mercedes Martinez looks back on failed WWE faction 

AEW star Mercedes Martinez has opened up about the time she spent in the ill-fated WWE stable "Retribution" during her time with the company.

It was during the pandemic period in when Martinez, along with NXT stars Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Shane Thorne and Dio Maddin, debuted as "Retribution." It was a group of outsiders looking to upend the WWE system that had wronged them.

Speaking at the media scrum after ROH Supercard of Honor, Martinez gave a rare insight into how she felt about the stable. She made it clear that leaving the group was one of the best things she has ever done.

“We don’t talk about that, the whole Retribution thing, I think for me, the decision to not be a part of that was probably a great decision for me personally. I always believe my legacy has to be me in my truest form. Which is like Mercedes Martinez, not part of a group or in a mask." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Martinez was quietly moved back to NXT after requesting her removal from the group mere weeks after debuting on Monday Night RAW.

Mercedes Martinez recently won the Interim ROH Women's Championship

Now that she is under the Tony Khan umbrella of wrestling, Martinez has not only debuted in AEW, but has also made a return to Ring of Honor for the first time in 16 years.

She fought Willow Nightingale for the Interim ROH Women's Championship at ROH Supercard of Honor over WrestleMania weekend. The belt was an Interim title due to current champion Deonna Purrazzo already being booked for a show happening on the same day.

After a hard-fought battle, it was the former NXT star who came out victorious, setting up an undisputed unification bout between Martinez and Purrazzo for the next ROH event, whenever that may be.

