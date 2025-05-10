AEW's Mercedes Moné lashes out at a fan after losing her title

At NJPW Resurgence, we saw AEW star Mercedes Moné in action, but her fiery encounter with a fan in the aftermath is what's making headlines.

In a losing effort, the CEO defended the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship in a Triple-Threat bout against AZM and Mina Shirakawa, eventually losing her title to AZM. The match ended when AZM rolled up Shirakawa for the win, moments after Moné had been knocked out of the ring. Crucially, she wasn't pinned. After the match, Moné had an unexpected encounter with a fan.

As the TBS champion was taking photos with fans after the event with a few ones, one fan commented, “Hate to see you lose.” The statement struck a nerve as Moné shot back, “I didn’t lose,” and turned to other fans, asking, “Did I get pinned?"

Despite the loss and apparent emotional outburst, the CEO still holds two championships, and if all goes well for her, she might add the AEW Women's World Championship to her collection.

Before her tense exchange with a fan made waves online, AEW star Mercedes Moné had already shown signs of emotional distress following her title loss at NJPW Resurgence. During her NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship title defense, Moné was knocked out of the ring just moments before AZM secured the win by pinning Mina Shirakawa. Although the CEO wasn't the one who was pinned, the result didn’t sit well with her.

Ringside footage from the event showed Moné visibly upset, with her body language and expressions hinting at how deeply the outcome affected her. Moné's in-ring character has always portrayed a fierce competitive spirit, and her reaction could have been an extension of the same.

