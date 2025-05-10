AEW's Mercedes Mone loses title, rages after unexpected defeat

Mercedes Mone is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. She is currently signed to AEW and is one of Tony Khan's priceless assets. Furthermore, she is the reigning AEW TBS Champion.

2024 and early 2025 were memorable for the CEO. She won the TBS Title, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Interestingly, her Strong Women's Title reign came to an end at the recent NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view.

At Resurgence 2025, Mercedes Mone locked horns with World Wonder Ring Stardom star AZM and recent AEW signing, Mina Shirakawa. AZM won this match and became the new Strong Women's Champion. After the former Sasha Banks lost this title, she was seen having a complete mental breakdown.

Mone held the above title for more than 310 days. Her reign undoubtedly elevated this championship, and fans will truly miss her carrying this accolade. Hopefully, this massive loss will not spoil her momentum, and her historic dominance continues in the Jacksonville-based company.

WWE star Bianca Belair on facing Mercedes Mone at WrestleMania 37 Night 1

Night One of WrestleMania 37 was main-evented by Bianca Belair and the former Sasha Banks. This match created history as it was the first time two black women closed the Showcase of the Immortals.

Their match lasted for over 17 minutes, and it ended with Belair defeating the CEO and becoming the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. The EST recently spoke about this legendary moment on Stephanie McMahon's podcast, What's Your Story. She described the above experience as "magic".

"That match was bread and butter. The only thing that happened was I got the wind knocked out of me on a 450, she put her knees up. Other than that, it was magic. That moment felt like magic," she said.

Mercedes Mone was a massive name in WWE. She was signed to the Stamford-based company from 2012 to 2022.

