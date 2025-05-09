Bianca Belair reveals time her father was almost kicked out by WWE security

Bianca Belair recently shared a hilarious story about her father almost getting kicked out by WWE security. The EST has not been seen on television since her loss at WrestleMania 41.

Belair appeared on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast and shared a funny story about her father trying to hop the barricade at WrestleMania 37 after she defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of Night One to become SmackDown Women's Champion. She also included a video of her father's reaction, and you can check it out in her post below.

"When I won the main event of WrestleMania, and my dad was trying to jump the barricade because he got so excited. My dad gets really excited. My dad got excited and tried to jump the barricade at WrestleMania. There is footage," she said. [From 0:01 - 0:16]

She added that security almost had to stop him from getting over the barricade following her historic victory.

"The people that work at WWE, they know my dad, and were like, no, it's fine, it's Bianca's dad. And they're like, I know, but he can't jump the barricade. It's a video out there," she added. [0:20 - 0:30]

Belair suffered a hand injury during her Triple Threat Match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. SKY emerged victorious to retain the Women's World Championship.

Vince Russo claims Bianca Belair is the best athlete in WWE

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Bianca Belair was the best pound-for-pound athlete in the company.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW earlier this year, Russo praised The EST as an athlete. He suggested that the former champion was the best athlete on the roster, and added that her promos were better when she acted naturally.

"This woman is a blue chip athlete, perhaps pound-for-pound the greatest athlete on that roster. She doesn't need that stupid stereotypical character. I could not believe she cut a promo as herself tonight and it was great," said Russo.

Bianca Belair was in a tag team with Jade Cargill last year, and they captured the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Belair moving forward.

