"It was magic"- Top WWE star describes the feeling of historic WrestleMania Main event with Mercedes Moné

A top WWE Superstar recently opened up about facing Mercedes Moné in a historic WrestleMania main event match.

Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on her podcast, What's Your Story, the EST of WWE talked about sharing the main event stage with The CEO at WrestleMania 37 Night 1. The match was a groundbreaking moment in wrestling history, being the first WrestleMania main event to feature two black women and only the second time women had headlined the event.

Bianca shared how both she and Moné (fka Sasha Banks) discovered they were main eventing “around the same time as everyone else on the internet” and emotionally broke down backstage. To add to the tension, a thunderstorm on the day of the show created uncertainty on whether the match would go ahead. Incidentally, yet remarkably, this was Bianca and The CEO's first ever singles match.

“That match was crazy too because that was our first time ever touching. We had never had a match together. We had tagged together before that WrestleMania match, we had never had a match together, we had never even practiced. When I watch that match back, hardly ever do I have a match where I’m like, ‘Okay, everything was perfect.’ That match was bread and butter. The only thing that happened was I got the wind knocked out of me on a 450, she put her knees up. Other than that, it was magic. That moment felt like magic,” said Bianca. [H/T: Fightful]

The bout, which was for the Smackdown Women's Championship, lived up to its expectations with Belair describing it as “magic,” but beyond that, she stressed the importance of representation, alluding to the positive connotations of having two black women closing the main event of WWE's marquee show.

Top AEW star clashes with Mercedes Moné backstage

While Bianca recalled a rather awe-inspiring moment with Moné, a top AEW star's recent encounter with The CEO was more chaotic.

In a heated lead-up to their Owen Hart Cup final at Double or Nothing, Jamie Hayter and Moné engaged in a fiery backstage brawl on Dynamite during a sit-down interview segment, which ended with Moné ambushing Hayter. She later broke her silence in Detroit with a cryptic post:

“You’d rather cry, I’d rather fly.”

The winner between the TBS Champion and Jamie Hayter will go on to challenge Toni Storm for her Women's World title.

