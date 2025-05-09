Top AEW star breaks silence after getting into a backstage fight with Mercedes Mone

A former AEW Women's Champion was involved in intense fisticuffs with Mercedes Mone this week on Dynamite. The star being alluded to, Jamie Hayter, will take on the reigning TBS Champion at Double or Nothing 2025 later this month.

Hayter entered this year's Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with the goal of earning the opportunity to challenge for and potentially recapture the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Title at All In : Texas. She defeated Billie Starkz in a competitive first round matchup on Collision, and then overcame Kris Statlander in a hard-hitting semifinal bout on Dynamite last month to advance to the finals, set for Double or Nothing.

Over a week ago, the 30-year-old star confronted her fellow Owen Cup co-finalist and opponent for the upcoming PPV, Mercedes Mone, forcing the latter to a surprising retreat. The CEO ambushed Hayter during her sit-down interview this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, and feigned escape to gain the upper hand on and cause damage to her rival ahead of their imminent showdown.

Some time after the show, Jamie Hayter took to her Instagram profile to drop a photograph of herself at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, where this week's Dynamite and Collision are airing from, breaking her silence with a six-word message.

"You’d rather cry, I’d rather fly," wrote Hayter.

If Hayter defeats Mone, she could move on to face Toni Storm in a bid to regain the Women's World Championship from The Timeless One at All In.

How did Mercedes Mone fare in AEW's Owen Hart Tournament 2025?

Mercedes Mone's journey in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup began with a victory over Julia Hart of The Hounds of Hell at this year's Dynasty pay-per-view. The reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion then defeated "Forever" ROH Women's World Champion Athena in a long-anticipated semifinal bout at AEW Dynamite : Spring BreakThru.

It remains to be seen if "Four Belts Mone" will defeat Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing 2025, and then go on to unseat Toni Storm to add another title to her collection.

