AEW's Mercedes Mone reunites with current WWE Global Ambassador and former champion

Mercedes Mone recently caught up with the current Global Ambassador of WWE. The two of them met up at a recent event.

Titus O'Neil first started his WWE career in NXT where he formed a successful tag team with Darren Young, called Prime Time Players. They found a lot of success as a team and even won the WWE Tag Team Championship. During his career, Titus was involved in many funny moments. One of the most memorable moments took place during the Greatest Royal Rumble when he tumbled on his way down to the ring.

Over the past few years, Titus O'Neil has begun to feature less prominently on TV and even retired in 2021. He has been focused more on philanthropic activities and currently serves as the Global Ambassador for WWE.

Recently, Titus attended the Big Event NY where he ran into Mercedes. The CEO posted a picture of the two of them on her Instagram stories.

Mercedes Mone and two other stars are reportedly hurt after AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution took place last week and was a grand success. One of the most highly anticipated matches of the show was the TBS Title clash between Mercedes Mone and Momo Watanabe. The CEO was able to overcome her challenger and retain her title. Another big clash was the singles bout between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet. Both men finally had the chance to settle their scores in the ring. The former AEW World Champion walked away with the win at the conclusin of the bout. Despite the success of the event, a couple of stars were hurt at the show.

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The CEO suffered a bruised larynx while Momo hurt her ankle. Even Swerve suffered a ruptured ear drum at the show.

It will be interesting to see who challenges The CEO for the TBS Championship next.

