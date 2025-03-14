Mercedes Mone and two more stars "hurt" after AEW Revolution 2025 - Reports

The AEW Revolution 2025 Pay-Per-View took place earlier this week in Los Angeles, California. The event was well-received by fans worldwide. More than 11,000 people attended the show.

Revolution 2025 featured several title matches. However, only one championship changed hands: The AEW International Championship. One of the best bouts of the night was Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe. The CEO defeated her opponent via submission, thus continuing her historic TBS Title reign. Unfortunately, reports suggest that she got hurt during her showdown.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Mercedes Mone suffered a bruised larynx at Revolution. Her opponent reportedly suffered an ankle injury and was spotted with crutches after the show. Additionally, reports suggest former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland ruptured his eardrum at the pay-per-view.

The complete result of AEW Revolution 2025 Pay-Per-View

At Revolution 2025, Jon Moxley retained the AEW World Championship by defeating Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a match that lasted for almost half an hour.

Zero Hour featured three matches. It was originally scheduled to have four, with Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against Gravity. However, The Ocho and his Learning Tree faction humiliated his opponent and his family instead.

Here are the results of the main show:

Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) def. Brody King

Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) def. Mariah May

International Championship: Kenny Omega def Konosuke Takeshita (c)

TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) def. Momo Watanabe

World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) def. Cope and Christian Cage

Number One Contender’s Match for the World Championship: Swerve Strickland def. Ricochet

Hangman Page def. MJF

Steel Cage: Will Ospreay def. Kyle Fletcher

World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) def. The OutRunners

The next major All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is Dynasty 2025, which will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, next month.

