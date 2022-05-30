Huge update on Miro's potential return ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2022

AEW star Miro is heavily speculated to make his highly anticipated return to AEW on Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The former TNT Champion has been absent from AEW for several months now. His last televised match was against Bryan Danielson to decide the #1 contender for the AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear last November. It was later revealed that God's favorite champion was battling a hamstring injury. Since then, he has been busy working on a CBS show called "East New York".

According to a new report from Fightful, Miro returned to the United States this week after visiting Europe. Speculation of him returning to AEW at Double or Nothing has been gaining traction. It's still unclear whether he’s set to show up at the event, but the timing of his arrival definitely increases the likelihood of an appearance.

Reports had suggested that the former WWE Superstar has recovered and is waiting for the right time to return.

Miro recently penned a new 4-year deal with AEW

Miro is one of the latest major stars on the AEW roster to have inked a new deal with AEW. Fightful had earlier reported that the 37-year-old star had signed a four-year contract extension. With this new deal, he will be officially under the All Elite Wrestling umbrella until at least the beginning of 2026. (Read more here)

With his unique persona, The Redeemer has been one of the most entertaining aspects of AEW programming since his arrival.

The former TNT Champion had a dominant run with the TNT title during his impressive 140-days reign. The timing seems right and Tony Khan is well-known for always holding some exciting tricks up his sleeve for the fans. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Bulgarian Brute and when he will make his highly awaited return.

AEW PPV Double or Nothing will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 04:30 Hrs (04:30 am IST) onwards on Monday, 30th May 2022. Eurosport channel can also be live streamed on the Discovery+ app.

Edited by Ken Norris