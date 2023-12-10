AEW's Miro says WWE Hall of Famer is "one of the best ever"

AEW star Miro might be one of the most intimidating men in professional wrestling, but he is known to give respect where it's due. The former TNT Champion took to social media today to wish WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle a happy birthday.

Angle is celebrating his 55th birthday today. The Olympic gold medalist retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 after a legendary career in both WWE and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Although Miro and Angle have never shared the ring, the two are known to be big fans of one another, with each stating that they would have liked to wrestle the other in the past.

In celebration of the Olympic hero's birthday, Miro took to X and called the WWE Hall of Famer one of the best ever:

"Happy birthday to one of the best ever," wrote Miro.

Kurt Angle believes recent AEW signee is a great addition

The talent trade between WWE and All Elite Wrestling has become a bit more balanced in 2023, but in terms of bidding wars, the two companies are neck and neck.

WWE allegedly lured former TBS Champion Jade Cargill away with a big offer back in September, but Tony Khan balanced the scales by signing top NJPW talent Will Ospreay shortly after.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is a fan of Ospreay and believes that he's a great addition to AEW's roster. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the wrestling legend said he loved The Aerial Assassin's work:

"Will is a European wrestler and he's a great technician, I love his work," the Hall of Famer said. "I think he's gonna be a great addition to that company. AEW is like the Wild West, they are doing some crazy-a** matches, but this guy will keep them contained. He will keep them sticking with the old-school technique wrestling, which is what I like, and I think Will Ospreay is one of the better ones to do that."

