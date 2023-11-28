"I love his work" - Kurt Angle believes AEW signee is a great addition to the company

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently signed a big name in professional wrestling who was on WWE's radar as well. Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle also praised the latter and believes that he is a great addition to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than the current IWGP US/UK Champion, Will Ospreay, who was revealed to have signed with All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear 2023. Ospreay reportedly had an interest from the WWE, but Tony Khan was quick to sign The Aerial Assassin.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold Medalist gave his take on Will Ospreay's AEW arrival:

"Will is a European wrestler and he's a great technician, I love his work," the Hall of Famer said. "I think he's gonna be a great addition to that company. AEW is like the Wild West, they are doing some crazy-a** matches, but this guy will keep them contained. He will keep them sticking with the old-school technique wrestling, which is what I like and I think Will Ospreay is one of the better ones to do that." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Vince Russo explains why AEW star Will Ospreay has blocked him on Twitter

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently talked about Will Ospreay on an episode of Writing with Russo and revealed why the latest AEW signee had blocked him on social media.

Russo is a well-known name in the professional wrestling industry. The veteran is mainly known for his stints in WCW and WWE as a head writer during the Attitude Era. He also worked for TNA, where he met Ospreay for the first time during a tour.

The veteran often gets heat for some of his controversial comments and opinions on Twitter. However, Russo disclosed that Ospreay had blocked him on Twitter as he might not agree with his view of modern-day wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel, Vince Russo revealed his meeting with Will Ospreay:

"Can I tell you something? Many years ago. I left TNA in 2012. I don't know, bro; this was a long time ago. I got to go to England for a couple of tours, and I got to work with Ospreay. I even interviewed Will Ospreay. He has since blocked me, bro. I don't think he likes my take on today's wrestling." [2:10 - 2:44]

