Will Ospreay has blocked a WWE veteran on Twitter (Exclusive)

Among all the top wrestlers in the world is Will Ospreay, who has gathered a lot of attention regarding his next move. While speaking on the latest Writing with Russo episode, Vince revealed why Will Ospreay had blocked him on social media.

Russo is a seasoned name in professional wrestling who is best known for his work as the WWE head writer during the Attitude Era. However, the former champion has also had stints in WCW and TNA, and during a tour for the latter, he met Ospreay for the first time.

The veteran often divides fan opinions with his takes on wrestling and also gets heat for some of his comments on Twitter (X). Russo disclosed that Ospreay had blocked him on the social media site as he might disagree with his outlook on what the industry has turned into in the modern era.

"Can I tell you something? Many years ago. I left TNA in 2012. I don't know, bro; this was a long time ago. I got to go to England for a couple of tours, and I got to work with Ospreay. I even interviewed Will Ospreay. He has since blocked me, bro. I don't think he likes my take on today's wrestling." [2:10 - 2:44]

"I was blown away by this guy" - Vince Russo shares his opinion of Will Ospreay

The 30-year-old has established himself as one of the finest wrestlers in the world and, as things stand, is reportedly contemplating whether to choose AEW or WWE as his full-time home.

Will Ospreay has consistently been one of the best in-ring workers for years. Vince Russo admitted he was thoroughly impressed by the British wrestler's work when he watched him perform many years ago.

Russo added that Ospreay was young at the time but displayed all the potential to be a major star in wrestling.

"But he actually sat down for an interview. Bro, when I went to England, I was blown away by this guy. First time I had ever seen him. He was a lot younger. A lot more unknown. I was blown away by this guy." [2:45 - 2:53]

