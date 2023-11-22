AEW star Will Ospreay faces major dilemma

New AEW signee Will Ospreay will not be making an appearance at the upcoming TNA Hard to Kill PPV.

At Full Gear, it was officially announced that Ospreay had signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. During the show, Ospreay took the microphone to address the fans, mentioning that he still has commitments with NJPW, and will begin his AEW journey from Revolution 2024.

Interestingly, before signing with AEW, Ospreay recently made his return to TNA after a seven-year absence, and appeared at Bound for Glory and Turning Point this year.

However, considering that the next TNA PPV, Hard to Kill, is scheduled for January, it seems highly unlikely that Ospreay will be appearing on that show as he was scheduled to face Josh Alexander.

In a conflicting schedule, NJPW has announced that Ospreay will be participating in their Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, which is also set for January 13, the same day as TNA's Hard to Kill.

This further diminishes the chances of Ospreay having his match against Alexander on the TNA PPV. However, Will Ospreay will be in action in both AEW and NJPW in the coming months.

Seth Rollins apologized to Will Ospreay after their Twitter feud

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and Will Opsreay were invoved in a Twitter feud in 2019.

During the Stomping Grounds event in 2019, Seth Rollins praised WWE, and called himself the best wrestler. The NJPW star pointed out he had more matches that year. Rollins responded by comparing their bank accounts, claiming to be wealthier and mentioning Ospreay's injury.

A few days later, Rollins apologized sincerely to Ospreay, regretting his earlier tweet. He acknowledged it was foolish and against his values, realizing his mistake immediately.

Ospreay responded with a heartfelt tweet, expressing his admiration for The Visionary.

