WWE News: Will Ospreay responds to Seth Rollins following his apology

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 333 // 03 Jul 2019, 06:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Best of the Super Juniors has let bygones be bygones

What's the story?

Earlier today, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to apologize for his remarks earlier in the week. The Universal Champion had gotten heated when trying to defend the WWE from fans and critics last week, and took out some of his anger on the Aerial Assassin. Will Ospreay has since accepted the apology.

In case you didn't know...

On June 23rd, Seth Rollins made a big claim on social media, stating that WWE has the best wrestling on the planet. Following an impressive event, WWE Stomping Grounds, featuring an action-packed triple threat match for the Cruiserweight Championship, he doubled down on his original claim.

Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

Rollins even went so far as to say that there wasn't a single person alive who was able to compete at his level on a consistent basis, drawing the ire of Will Ospreay. Rollins took a hard shot at him, saying that they had a better version of him in United States Champion Ricochet.

It got even worse, with Rollins bringing money into the discussion. At that point, many fans and wrestling personalities felt that he had crossed a line.

I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.



P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...👍🏼 buddy. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 25, 2019

The heart of the matter

After a week to think on his actions, Seth Rollins apologized to Will Ospreay and the WWE Universe for his comments and said that he knew the second he tweeted them that he would regret them. The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion would accept.

Apology accepted.



Just buy me a Nando’s ;) 😂



Honestly nothing but respect for you sir, just a bit of banter in my mind. I’ve followed your career since you were Tyler Black, I know it’s not all the money & it’s about the love.



Keep flying your flag & having fun. https://t.co/R8ssB8xh05 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 2, 2019

Ospreay said that he'd followed Rollins career since he was performing under the name Tyler Black, and in the end, knows that all they care about is their love for the business.

Advertisement

What's next?

With the hatchet buried and both men having the opportunity to grow, it looks like Rollins and Ospreay are ready to get back to doing what they do best; entertaining the fans.

With all of this behind him, the Architect now moves onto WWE Extreme Rules, where he and Becky Lynch will defend their titles in a Winner Take All mixed tag team match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.