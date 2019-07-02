WWE News: Seth Rollins apologizes to Will Ospreay for Twitter argument

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 61 // 02 Jul 2019, 22:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Architect has apologized

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins has taken to Twitter to apologise to NJPW's Will Ospreay for a tweet whereby The Architect suggested that he makes more money wrestling in WWE than Ospreay does in NJPW.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, the pair engaged in a Twitter spat that saw Ospreay say he's wrestled more matches than Rollins in 2019, with the WWE red brand's champion saying that if Ospreay wanted to compare numbers, they could compare bank accounts.

The argument all stemmed from Rollins posting a tweet stating that WWE is "the best pro wrestling on the planet" - which obviously garnered some attention from wrestlers outside WWE - including AEW's former WWE man Chris Jericho.

Ospreay interjected when Rollins insinuated that there wasn't a wrestler alive who could keep up with him, sparking the match number comparison. Rollins would also go on to call Ricochet a better version of Ospreay, and refer to the NJPW man as 'little' - which Ospreay would use in return and release t-shirts regarding.

I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.



P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...👍🏼 buddy. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 25, 2019

The heart of the matter

Following their Twitter spat, WWE Universal Champion has taken to Twitter to apologise to Will Ospreay following a remark he made regarding how much they earn respectively. The Architect stated that, after having some time to cool off, it was "dumb" of him and "not in line" with his values - humbly remarking that he knew it wasn't the right thing to say, but that he was too stubborn for his own good.

After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2019

What's next?

Well, will Ospreay respond? Only time will tell. Either way, while the spat was undoubtedly entertaining, it's nice to see The Architect reach out and try to mend the bridges that he, ahem, may have burned down.

Do you think Seth was right to apologise? Let us know in the comments section below.