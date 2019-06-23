×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho responds to Seth Rollins' Stomping Grounds promotion

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
431   //    23 Jun 2019, 10:47 IST

Rollins and Jericho
Rollins and Jericho

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter and claimed that WWE Stomping Grounds is "the best pro-wrestling on the planet".

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho chimed in on the tweet and posted a laughing smiley in response.


In case you didn't know...

Ever since AEW came into being, both WWE and AEW have been throwing shade and light-hearted jibes at each other. Fans of professional wrestling are having the time of their lives watching this, as it reminds them of the notorious Monday Night Wars when WCW and WWE used to take shots at each other on a regular basis.

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He made the switch from WCW to WWE in the late 90s and went on to have a Hall of Fame career. Earlier this year, Jericho signed a contract with AEW. Later, he stated that he has been banned from WWE. Throughout the course of the past several months, Jericho has been taking jibes at the company that was once his home, in what many deem as Jericho simply being in character and stirring the pot to incite intrigue among the fans.

Also read: 5 most unselfish acts in WWE history


The heart of the matter

WWE Stomping Grounds is just a few hours away, and will possibly be headlined by the Universal Title match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin. The Beastslayer posted a tweet, calling the PPV "the best pro wrestling on the planet".

This garnered a response from Jericho, who seemed to be amused by what Rollins stated. He responded to Rollins' tweet with a laughing smiley, as can be seen below.


What's next?

Exchanges like this one, coupled with quality wrestling from both sides, is exactly what this business needs right now. It would be interesting to see what more do we get to witness as this inter-brand war continues.

What are your thoughts on this exchange between Rollins and Jericho?

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Chris Jericho Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho welcomes Former WWE World Champion to join AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho takes credit for ALL OUT selling out in record time
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho accuses Superstar of stealing his gimmick
RELATED STORY
5 biggest reasons AEW All Out sold out in 15 minutes
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals AEW is in war with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho believes more wrestlers will leave WWE for AEW if things don't change
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho heaps praise on Goldberg and The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Chris Jericho on the Jericho Cruise,  AEW, The List, why he didn't go back to WWE and Undertaker
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho threatens to pull out of major event
RELATED STORY
WWE History: When a 16-year old Seth Rollins tried to impress Chris Jericho
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us