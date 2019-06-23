WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho responds to Seth Rollins' Stomping Grounds promotion

Rollins and Jericho

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter and claimed that WWE Stomping Grounds is "the best pro-wrestling on the planet".

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho chimed in on the tweet and posted a laughing smiley in response.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since AEW came into being, both WWE and AEW have been throwing shade and light-hearted jibes at each other. Fans of professional wrestling are having the time of their lives watching this, as it reminds them of the notorious Monday Night Wars when WCW and WWE used to take shots at each other on a regular basis.

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He made the switch from WCW to WWE in the late 90s and went on to have a Hall of Fame career. Earlier this year, Jericho signed a contract with AEW. Later, he stated that he has been banned from WWE. Throughout the course of the past several months, Jericho has been taking jibes at the company that was once his home, in what many deem as Jericho simply being in character and stirring the pot to incite intrigue among the fans.

The heart of the matter

WWE Stomping Grounds is just a few hours away, and will possibly be headlined by the Universal Title match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin. The Beastslayer posted a tweet, calling the PPV "the best pro wrestling on the planet".

This garnered a response from Jericho, who seemed to be amused by what Rollins stated. He responded to Rollins' tweet with a laughing smiley, as can be seen below.

What's next?

Exchanges like this one, coupled with quality wrestling from both sides, is exactly what this business needs right now. It would be interesting to see what more do we get to witness as this inter-brand war continues.

What are your thoughts on this exchange between Rollins and Jericho?