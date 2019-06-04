AEW News: Top Superstar shares hilarious photo on Jon Moxley's WWE exit

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 982 // 04 Jun 2019, 08:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jox Moxley and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram and posted an edited poster featuring Vince McMahon and Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

The photoshopped poster features Jon Moxley escaping the confines of WWE, and is titled "Escape from WWE".

In case you didn't know...

The past few weeks have been a wild ride for Jon Moxley, who made his shocking debut at the end of AEW Double Or Nothing and proceeded to attack Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. The debut took the wrestling world by storm, and things only got more interesting when Moxley spilled the beans on his WWE exit in a tell-all interview on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast.

Moxley talked in length on various reasons that contributed towards him leaving the company. He is all set to compete in his first AEW match at the upcoming Fyter Fest event. where he'll square off against Joey Janela.

Also read: Jon Moxley reveals what WWE Superstars texted him after AEW debut

The heart of the matter

Days after Moxley's AEW debut, Chris Jericho has posted a hilarious photo on his official Instagram handle. The photo is a parody of John Carpenter's 1996 movie, "Escape from L.A.". It features a large face-shot of an evil Mr. McMahon laughing in the background, as Moxley attempts to escape by climbing over a wall.

Interestingly, Sasha Banks liked the photo. She has been showing great interest in AEW and recently applauded the Fatal Four Way Women's match a Double Or Nothing.

What's next?

Jericho doesn't seem to be holding back much when it comes to mocking WWE. It would be interesting to see what more he comes up with as we move ahead.

What are your thoughts on Jericho's diss on WWE? Sound off in the comment section!