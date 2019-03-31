×
WWE News: Chris Jericho says he is banned from WWE

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
3.23K   //    31 Mar 2019, 00:21 IST

Jericho, the biggest AEW recruit
Jericho, the biggest AEW recruit

What's the story?

Originally reported by Wrestlingnews.co, All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho recently appeared on "Jim North and Sam Roberts" radio show and discussed a string of topics.

Jericho stated that WWE talent is no longer allowed to appear on his podcast, and that "WWE has banned him".

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho is one of the most decorated Superstars in the history of professional wrestling. He was a popular cruiserweight in WCW and a legit main eventer in WWE, having won multiple world titles in the process.

Earlier this year, Chris Jericho signed with AEW, stating that this was "the best deal of his life". Jericho also runs an acclaimed podcast and multiple WWE Superstars have appeared on his show in the past.

The heart of the matter

Jericho spoke in detail about how WWE talent is no longer allowed to appear on his show.

I’ve talked with [Vince] a couple of times but I’m kind of public enemy number 1 there now. I’ve been kind of removed from the annals of history.
I asked the other day if I could have a couple of their guys on my podcast to promote Mania and I was told ‘no, it’s not appropriate because you’re in AEW.’ I am banned from WWE.

Jericho also talked about WWE removing him from a bunch of online videos.

I know that they had to take some videos down from UpUpDownDown, of me playing. They edited some stuff from the Edge and Christian Show that had my name on it.
What's next?

Chris Jericho is all set to start afresh with AEW. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is still one of the most popular Superstars on the planet and would prove to be a valuable asset to All Elite Wrestling. 

What are your thoughts on WWE distancing itself from Jericho?

